PM Narendra Modi ruined the nation, where will bullet train come from, asks Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief said when the PM has ruined the entire nation, then from where the bullet train will come from. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously attacked by many political parties after announcing demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8. RJD is also one of the strong protestors of the note-ban. In the line of its protest, the party started its campaign against the “ill-effects of notebandi (note ban)” at the village-level on December 20 and has organized a sit-in at district headquarters across the state on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Tuesday also, Lalu Prasad took a dig at PM Modi when he posted a tweet asking the PM to pick his “favourite chauraha” (intersection) for people to punish him as his 50-day deadline for an end to the difficulties of people due to cash crisis ends on December 30. The former Bihar CM was referring to PM Modi’s November 13 remarks in Goa where he had said that “After December 30, if any shortcoming or fault is found in my intentions or action, I am willing to suffer any punishment given by the country at any intersection the people choose.” It is to be known that the PM broke down while speaking which was also highly criticized by Oppositions by calling it an “emotional drama”.

Lalu not only posted the tweet but also pinned it on his Twitter timeline. He further wrote that the PM says just like that and he would not remember what did he say in last 48 days.