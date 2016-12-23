PM Narendra Modi ridicules Rahul Gandhi’s ‘earthquake’ remarks

With election dates expected anytime now, Uttar Pradesh was the apt battleground for a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Ridiculing Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about bringing an “earthquake” with accusations of corruption against him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is happy that the Congress leader is “learning how to make speeches”.

In a stinging reply to the Congress vice-president, who accused him of taking money from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Gujarat chief minister, Modi said, “They have a youth leader and he is learning how to make speeches. Since the time he has learnt to speak, my happiness has no limits,” the Prime Minister said at an event in his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

“He had been going around threatening that when he will speak, there will be an earthquake. If he hadn’t spoken, there could have been an earthquake. It would have been an earthquake that people would have had to deal with for 10 years. There is no chance of an earthquake now that he has spoken. We can be rest assured that there is no danger of the natural calamity in sight,” the PM said.

Accusing the government of not allowing him to speak in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that “an earthquake will come” if he speaks and had gone on to claim that he had knowledge of “personal corruption” by Modi. This was the Prime Minister’s first tour of his constituency after demonetisation.