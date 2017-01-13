PM Narendra Modi replaces Mahatma Gandhi in Khadi Udyog’s calendars and diaries

The calendars and diaries published by the Khadi Village Industries commission saw PM Modi’s pictures, which comes as a major surprise to many. (PTI)

Mahatma Gandhi on Thursday was replaced on the covers of the 2017 wall calendars and table diaries by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The calendars and diaries published by the Khadi Village Industries commission saw PM Modi’s pictures, which comes as a major surprise to many. According to IANS, most of the employees were shocked to see the photo of the PM in the same iconic charkha pose as the Father of the nation. Reports suggest that the employees at the KVIc who were shocked at the development observed a silent protest at the Vile Parle headquarters during the lunch hours on Thursday. The employees were seen gathering and praying to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and wore black bands over their mouths as a sign of protest. Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi’s own family, Tushar Gandhi said that the charkha on the KVIC calender and diary was a photographic prop and was a planned strategy to gain credibility.

Meanwhile, KVIC Chairman Vinay Saxena told reporters that the case was not unusual as there have been certain deviations in the past. Saxena told IANS that there was no question of ignoring him as the entire khadi industry was based on his philosophy. Although Saxena added that PM Modi was the Khadi’s biggest brand ambassador and his vision matched that of the KVIC. He added that PM Modi’s idea of ‘Make in India’ was the same as theirs, which was to make villages self-sufficient. He went on to say that PM Modi was also a youth icon.

Another employee who did not wish to be named said that they were pained a the systematic removal of Gandhiji’s ideals and philosophy by the government. He informed that in the previous year, a similar attempt had been made by including the PM’s photos in the calendar. It was a complete washout this year, he added. Speaking about the calender’s contents, the staffer said that the pictures and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi had completely been left out of the products.