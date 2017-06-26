PM Narendra Modi remembers emergency on 42nd anniversary, calls democracy a sanskar

Prime Minister Narerndra Modi has termed the imposition of Emergency as dark night even as he said that democracy is a sanskar.

Prime Minister Narerndra Modi has termed the imposition of Emergency as dark night even as he said that democracy is a sanskar. Pitching for safeguarding the democracy, PM Modi said that eternal vigilance was the price of liberty. He also sent a caution message saying one needs to be constantly alert about our democracy, according to Indian Express report. PM Modi said this in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat. Yesterday was the 42nd anniversary of Emergency. The Prime Minister said that present-day students of journalism and the champions of democracy have been endeavouring towards raising awareness about that dark period, by constant reminders, and exhorted them to do it in future.

In a veiled attack at Congress, PM Modi said no Indian can ever forget what happened on June 25 in 1975. The Prime Minister said that the voice of the Opposition had been smothered as several prominent leaders, including Jai Prakash Narayan, had been jailed. PM Modi said that the judicial system and press had to bear the brunt of Emergency. PM Modi said that the believers of democracy fought a prolonged war, and the great nation that India is, where the spirit of democracy pervades the very being of all its people, the strength of that spirit was demonstrated when the opportunity of elections came. He said that the countrymen need to further fortify that legacy.

Meanwhile, Congress had taken a jibe at PM Modi over his Emergency remark saying the country was facing an undeclared Emergency under BJP-led NDA rule. The party however, said that imposing Emergency was a mistake and stressed that lessons have been learned. “The prime minister talks of remembering the Emergency. Yes, we remember the Emergency. But we also ask him to remember we are facing an undeclared Emergency,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Tom Vadakkan was quoted as saying by PTI. Congress has also warned that history may repeat itself if the prime minister failed to learn from the past.