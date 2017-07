PM Narendra Modi remembers Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries. “Remembering Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad and their rich contribution to India’s freedom struggle, on their birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted. Tilak was born in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on July 23, 1856 while Azad was born on July 23, 1906 in Bhavra village, in the present-day Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

(Further details awaited)