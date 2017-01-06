PM Narendra Modi recalls Om Puri’s long career in theatre, films

“The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted. (Express Photo)

Recalling Bollywood actor Om Puri’s long career in theatre and films, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the passing away of the veteran actor.

“The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

The deep, masculine and baritone voice of Puri will no more be heard in person as the veteran actor breathed his last, at the age of 66, today.

Reportedly, he passed away after a massive heart attack, early this morning.

Film maker Ashoke Pandit took to his Twitter handle to share the news, “Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP.”

Om Puri, born on October 18, 1950, to a Punjabi family, was an actor, who appeared in mainstream commercial, Pakistani, Hollywood, independent and art films.

The actor, who had more than 100 films to his credits, was also honoured with Padma Shri and two National Film Awards, during his acting career that stretched for more than four decades.