What did PM Narendra Modi chide Uma Bharti about? Here’s what the former WRD minister has to say

After she was shifted out of the Water Resources Ministry to low-profile Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry during PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle on Sunday last, Uma Bharti has cited a unique reason to underscore that the decision was is not an indictment of any poor show on her part, according to Indian Express report. She said in the last three years PM Modi has pulled up for ‘putting weight’. She will also hold a ‘Ganga padyatra’ soon. On asked why she would do so even after the cabinet reshuffle, she quoted a Mohammad Rafi’s number, “Mera toh jo bhi kadam hai woh teri rah mein hai, tu kahin bhi rahe tu meri nigah mein hai”.

Bharti also rejected speculation that she was shifted to the low-profile Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry as Modi was unhappy with her performance, saying the prime minister had “chided” her only twice in three years “for being fat” and no other reason. The saffron clad leader also said she would undertake a yatra to create awareness about keeping the Ganga, considered holy by Hindus, clean. “It was claimed that I failed (at WRD ministry). Yesterday, Nitinji (Gadkari) himself said he was associated with me on the issues of Ganga. “How come he got the portfolio if we failed? This means, we did not fail on the clean Ganga front. Whatever groundwork was required to be done was done,” she told reporters.

She also thanked Modi for giving her the opportunity to launch the yatra, which would begin in October and continue in phases over a year. “Whenever I said the (Namami Gange) project was getting delayed, he himself would say that the project was complex and ask me not to worry. I thank him for showing sensitivity,” she said.

Bharti said it was under her that the river interlinking projects came out of official files. She said Ken-Betwa interlinking project was about to take off and Damanganga-Par- Tapi-Narmada was “in the queue”. Maintaining that almost all villages along the Ganga have already become open defecation free (ODF), Bharti said the yatra will aim at making them “ODF Plus”, seeking to further clean them.