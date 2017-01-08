PM Narendra Modi reaches Bengaluru to inaugurate 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Bengaluru for the inauguration of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Bengaluru to attend the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar, Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with other ministers came to receive the Prime Minister at the airport.

On the first day, the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas was inaugurated by Suriname Vice President Micheal Ashwin Adhin, along with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel, Minister of State for External Affairs General V. K. Singh and Karnataka Ministers R.V. Deshpande and Priyanka Kharge.

The main convention will be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portugal counterpart Dr Antonio Costa, who is the Chief Guest of the event.

President Pranab Mukherjee will confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman on Monday.

The convention is an important platform for engagement of the Central and state governments with the Overseas Indian Community.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has been held traditionally on January 9 every year to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India.