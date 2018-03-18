  3. PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind extend New Year greetings to nation

As the beginning of the Hindu New Year is being celebrated with great zeal across the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his greetings.

As the beginning of the Hindu New Year is being celebrated with great zeal across the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his greetings. “Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May these festivals bring happiness and strengthen the bonds of fraternity among people in various regions of our country,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, c. “Several people across the nation are celebrating the start of the New Year. I convey my greetings to all those celebrating. May the year ahead be a wonderful one,” he tweeted.

Furthermore, in a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi also extended his greetings to the people of Manipur on Sajibu Cheiraoba, Maharashtra on Gudi Padwa and Southern India (Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana) on Ugadi.

