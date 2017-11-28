PM Narendra Modi presents this unique Gujarati gift to Ivanka Trump; Check out spectacular work of art

PM Modi gifted Ivanka Trump with this wooden box of Sadeli craft. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi and the US first daughter Ivanka Trump on Tuesday inaugurated the eighth edition of Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. Keeping up with tradition, PM Modi gifted Ivanka a great gift from his home state, Gujarat. PM Modi presented Ivanka with a wooden box of Sadeli craft. The craft technique of fabricating geometric patterns in wood is native to Surat alone. However, this is not the first time PM Modi has gifted something extraordinary to a world leader. During his visit to the US earlier this year, PM Modi presented the US First Lady Melania Trump with a hamper containing handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley and also hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, while addressing the large gathering at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre was all praise for PM Modi. She said that PM Modi is a symbol of democracy and people of India inspire us all. Ivanka added that India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and GES is a symbol of strength and friendship between India-US. The theme of this year’s summit demonstrates the commitment of the US and the Indian governments to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive.

While talking about the theme Ivanka said,”This year’s Summit is focused on a theme that is key to our future: Women First, Prosperity For All. I am proud that for the first time ever, women make up the majority of the 1500 entrepreneurs selected to attend.” She added, “When women work, it creates a unique multiplier effect.Women are more likely than men to hire other women, and to give them access to capital, mentorship and networks. Women are also more likely to reinvest their income back in their families and communities”.