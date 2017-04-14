PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. “Tributes to venerable Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim,” PM Modi tweeted this morning. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti today, PM Modi will be in Nagpur, where he will visit a sacred place closely associated with the Dalit icon and inaugurate a number of development projects. “I am extremely honoured to be visiting Nagpur tomorrow, on the very special occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti,” Modi tweeted yesterday. “In Nagpur, I will pray at Deekshabhoomi, a holy spot that is very closely associated with Dr. Ambedkar,” he added.

Deekshabhoomi is a sacred Buddhist monument where Ambedkar had converted to Buddhism on the occasion of Ashok Vijaya Dashami on October 14, 1956. “We are unwavering in our efforts towards creating a strong, prosperous and inclusive India of Dr. Ambedkar’s dreams (sic),” Modi said.

Check out Narendra Modi’s tweet

Tributes to venerable Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim. अम्बेडकर जयंती के पावन अवसर पर पूज्य बाबासाहेब को नमन। #जयभीम ! pic.twitter.com/XVC0TNtufV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2017

A number of development projects will be inaugurated in Nagpur tomorrow, which will have a positive impact on people’s lives, the Prime Minister said. The projects include an IIIT, an IIM, an AIIMS and the Koradi thermal power station.

The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting. “Will join culmination of the DigiDhan Mela, where I will present awards to Mega Draw winners of Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojna (sic),” Modi said in another tweet.

Providing details about Modi’s visit, the Nagpur district information office said in a release that he will arrive at the city airport at 10.45 am, from where he will head to Deekshabhoomi to pay homage to Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary. Thereafter, Modi will leave for the Koradi thermal power station where he will dedicate Mahagenco’s 1,980-MW Koradi Thermal Power project to the nation in the presence of Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.

Around 12.25 pm, he will attend the inauguration programme of various government schemes, organised by NITI Aayog, at the Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur. He will also release a postal stamp on Deekshabhoomi and address the people on the occasion. The NITI Aayog programme at Mankapur will include the launch of BHIM cashback and referral schemes of BHIM Aadhaar, awarding the winners of the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana and the bhoomi pujan of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, AIIMS Nagpur, IIM-Nagpur and IIIT-Nagpur, the release said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Hansraj Ahir and other leaders will be present on the occasion. At 2.10 pm, Modi will leave for Delhi.

(With agency inputs)