PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary; rakes up ‘Netaji files’ issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid rich homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 120th birth anniversary. “I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism. Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests & wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society,” PM Modi said in a series of tweets. “Files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are available on http://www.netajipapers.gov.in. Honoured that our Government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decades,” PM Modi said.

Last year, the Narendra Modi government had made public digital copies of 100 secret files relating to Subhas Chandra Bose, which could throw some light on the controversy over his death. The files were declassified and put on digital display at the National Archives of India (NAI) in New Delhi by the prime minister, who pressed a button in the presence of Bose family members and Union ministers Mahesh Sharma and Babul Supriyo. Later, Modi and his ministerial colleagues went around glancing at the declassified files, spending over half an hour at the National Archives. He also spoke to the members of the Bose family.

Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests & wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee demanded that Netaji be given the title of “leader of the nation”, just as was Gandhiji was honoured with the title of “father of the nation”. Without taking any names, she said, “We all know that Netaji was deprived of due respect by some people. It’s time we fulfil our duties in regard to our great leader.”

In October 2015, the prime minister had met the family members of Netaji and announced that the government would declassify the files relating to the leader whose disappearance 70 years ago remains a mystery. While two commissions of inquiry had concluded that Netaji had died in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, a third probe panel, headed by Justice MK Mukherjee, had contested it and suggested that Bose was alive after that. The controversy had also split members of the Bose family too.

The first lot of 33 files were declassified by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and handed over to the NAI on December 4, 2015. Subsequently, the ministries of home affairs and external affairs too initiated the process of declassification of files relating to Bose in their respective collection which were then transferred over to the NAI, it added.

