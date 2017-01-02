PM Narendra Modi ‘Parivartan Rally’ in Lucknow: Here are the top highlights

In his address, the Prime Minister said that BJP is the only party which can develop the state of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a ‘parivartan rally’ in Lucknow today. In his address, the Prime Minister said that BJP is the only party which can develop the state of Uttar Pradesh. The rally was of crucial significance, since PM Modi spoke first time since the address to nation on completion of 50 days of demonetisation. The party arranged for over 15,000 buses to help supporters attend the rally. BJP president Amit Shah, senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti are among those attending the rally.

Here are the top highlights from PM’s address:

– Only we can develop Uttar Pradesh. One Party here is busy saving his son. One Party here is busy saving its money. Only BJP can do something in Uttar Pradesh

– In my entire political career, I have never seen a crowd like this.

-Sadly, development is not a priority for the rulers here in UP. When you are voting in this election, please look at the development and future of Uttar Pradesh. Development stuck when it comes to clashes in politics, says PM

– Your huge response indicates interest in development. Move beyond caste and creed and vote for development. It is because of Uttar Pradesh that the nation has got a stable government.

-Our fight against corruption and black money will not stop. The middle class and the poor can not be exploited any further, says PM

– This election is a responsibility for the BJP and not a case of win, says PM

– People of UP have to decide whether those busy saving their black money and family can save the state, says PM

-Have you ever seen BSP and SP together? When BSP says sun is rising, SP will say sun is setting. But both agree on ‘Modi hatao’