PM Narendra Modi, other national icons congratulate Miss World Manushi Chhillar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chhillar, and praised her for making the country proud.

Manushi Chhillar on Saturday brought the Miss World crown back to India after 17 years, and the nation couldn’t help but send out some serious love. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chhillar, and praised her for making the country proud. “Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah tweeted, “Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian daughter Manushi Chhillar for conquering the world and making India proud on being crowned as #MissWorld2017.”

Minutes after the results were announced, the Chief Minister of Chhillar’s home-state Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, took to Twitter and said, “Congratulations to Manishi Chillar, daughter of Haryana, on becoming Miss World 2017.”

Haryana Minister Vipul Goel also expressed pride over her victory.

“Haryana girls making India proud around the world. Many congratulations to @ManushiChhillar for becoming 6th Indian to win Miss World 2017. We all are proud of you. ???????? #ManushiChillar,” Goel tweeted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed their pride as well.

Bollywood’s A-listers also poured in their wishes for the beauty on Twitter.

While Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan lauded the accomplishment of the newly crowned Miss World, veteran Bollywood actor and FTII Chairman Anupam Kher commended her answer in the final round of questions, wherein she described the job of a mother as the profession that deserves the highest salary.

“T 2715 – A Miss World in our world .. ! Pride and felicitations .. गर्व और ख़ुशियाँ , भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया विश्व में ।। Manushi Chillar congratulations !!????????????????????????????????????????????,”he tweeted.

“Dear @ManushiChhillar!! Thank you for bringing that crown back to India after 17years. Thank you for your amazing answer about mothers. Congratulations. India awaits to welcome you with colours of love, warmth & pride. Jai Ho.????????????????????,” Kher tweeted.

Former beauty queens also expressed their happiness over Chhillar’s victory at the Miss World pageant.

Miss India 1999, Gul Panag tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations @ManushiChhillar !! Way to go.

#MissWorld2017.”

“Congratulations @ManushiChhillar … we knew you had all the qualities to conquer the world ever since we met u for the first time! You go girl! #missworld2017 #proudmentor @vineetjaintimes @TOIIndiaNews,” wrote Miss India 2002, Neha Dhupia.

21-year-old Manushi, who is a medical student hailing from Haryana, elbowed aside beauties from over 108 nations to become the new queen by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle today.

The first runner-up was Stephanie Hill from England, while Andrea Meza, hailing from Mexico, was announced the second runner-up.

On a related note, actress Priyanka Chopra was the last Indian to win Miss World in 2000.