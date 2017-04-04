PM Narendra Modi on top of his game even when he’s surviving on water: Malaysian PM Mohd Najib

Malaysian PM Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak began his six-day visit to India on March 30th and since then has met investors from different parts of India. (Reuters)

Malaysian PM Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in building a bilateral relationship between India and Malaysia. Malaysian PM also appreciated PM Narendra Modi’s hospitality and said that the Prime Minister had welcomed the Malaysian delegation and held a fruitful discussion despite being on a nine-day long Navratri fast. The Malaysian PM also said that he would like to pay tribute to his good friend PM Modi for his “unwavering commitment” to the relationship and further expressed gratitude towards the Indian premier for his “great confidence” in maintaining the relationship between the two countries. Razak went on to say that PM Modi was on top of his game even when he surviving on water – no food is eaten during the day in this period. Razak also praised PM Modi for his workaholic habits that even had him working on a Saturday. He said, “ “I would like to pay tribute to my good friend PM Modi for his unwavering commitment and his great confidence in this relationship and has given so much importance and prominence even on a Saturday,”.

Malaysian PM Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak began his six-day visit to India on March 30th and since then has met investors from different parts of India. During his roundtable business meet in Chennai he had urged the investors to take advantage of the business opportunities offered by Malaysia – he had also made it a point to go and personally visit Southern superstar Rajinikanth.

Absolutely! India-Malaysia ties are all set to grow even further. Both our nations will benefit from this. http://t.co/VAxthaPzTO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2017



Malaysian PM in his effort to woo Indian investors had further said that they could use Malaysia’s “ strategic location” to cement India’s position in South East Asian region.