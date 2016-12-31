PM Narendra Modi New Year eve demonetisation speech: Where to watch, when to watch, what to expect on 31st December

Indian citizens will be eagerly watching PM Narendra Modi’s speech tonight with hopes to get some answers to their questions on demonetisation and the economy. (Reuters)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on New Year’s eve, that is on December 31, and the main focus of the speech has been speculated to be on the demonetisation move by the government. This will be the second time PM Modi will be addressing the whole nation after Novermber 8 when he had announced the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes with an aim to curb black money in the country. The speech will be telecasted by the national channel, Doordarshan. Meanwhile, the deadline for depositing old currency notes ended on December 30 and now has begun a lot of theories and speculations on the effect of such a drastic move taken by the Indian government. The government had provided a 50-day window to the people to deposit the notes, while there were a number of changes in rules by the RBI as well. The citizens of the country will be eagerly watching Modi’s speech tonight with hopes to get some answers to their questions.

Though not being present in his first speech on demonetisation, PM Modi had later pushed the narrative of a cashless economy. Yesterday, he also launched an indigenous app called BHIM for online transactions. BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) has been named after the father of Indian constituion Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. In his address, PM Modi may speak about the road-map post the demonetisation period especially on the steps likely to be taken to ease cash flow that has been a major problem ever since demonetisation took place. He may also speak on the steps to deal with the problems the economy faces after the demonetisation was announced.

Also watch:

Also read | PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on New Year’s Eve: Check out the wackiest takes on Twitter

You may also watch the live streaming of the speech on PM Narendra Modi’s website “http://www.narendramodi.in/watch-live”. The speech is scheduled to start from 7:30 pm today.