PM Narendra Modi meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath: On agenda – picking new state BJP chief

Yogi Adityanath met PM Narendra Modi to discuss possible changes in top leadership. (Source: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday afternoon. This was his second meet with the PM since taking charge of the state. Even though the details of the meeting are not, it is being speculated that there can be some reshuffling of the roles within the party. According to the TV reports, one of the possible change could be announcement of new BJP state Chief after Keshav Prasad Maurya took over as the new deputy CM.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath had also met the Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah in Delhi. This meeting took place in the backdrop of a government event and the issue discussed in believed to be the same. According to the news agency PTI, a big administrative reshuffle in UP is on the cards, as the Adityanath-led BJP government working aggressively to implement its development agenda and fulfill promises made in its election manifesto.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make important changes keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A meeting of senior NDA leaders has been called tomorrow and some important decisions can be taken in it. The leaders of all the 32 parties who are part of the NDA alliance including Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray are likely to attend it. This will be the second such meeting since NDA came into power in 2014 and will be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the news agency PTI, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Jammu and Kashmir counterpart Mehbooba Mufti among others, besides BJP President Amit Shah, will attend the meeting. The leaders will take stock of the political situation and decide on future strategy of the alliance. Besides, a number of Union ministers will be present at the meeting, the sources said. They said representatives of all the allies of the BJP across the country will participate in the meeting during the evening, followed by dinner.

(with input from agency)