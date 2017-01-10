PM Narendra Modi meets mother; does breakfast with her

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar. They had breakfast together this morning. (Twitter image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar. They had breakfast together this morning. “Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together,” PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi landed in Gujarat yesterday. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 today.

Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2017

Earlier this year, PM Narendra Modi celebrated his 66th birthday today with his mother.