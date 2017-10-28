PM Narendra Modi meets journalists in Diwali Milan programme, says media plays pivotal role in democracy

The programme, “Diwali Mangal Milan,” also witnessed the participation of Union Minister Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman.

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday met a number of top journalists from across the country at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Accompanied by BJP chief Amit Shah and top party leaders, Modi is expeted to shake hands and spoke to journalists in person during his annual Diwali Milan programme. The programme, “Diwali Mangal Milan,” also witnessed the participation of Union Minister Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman. Addressing first, Amit Shah extended the Diwali greetings to the people present in the gathering. PM Modi said that he gets the opportunity of meeting journalists “without pen and paper” on the occasion of Diwali.

He also highlited media’s positive role in democracy. “The nation has seen the positive role played by the media in making the Swachh Bharat Mission a success,” PM Modi said.

Journalists try to take selfie with PM Modi.

“Democracy in political parties is a subject people should know more about,” Modi said.

