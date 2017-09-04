  3. PM Narendra Modi meets Brazilian President Michel Temer in China

PM Narendra Modi meets Brazilian President Michel Temer in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Brazilian President Michel Temer on the margins of the 9th BRICS Summit here.

By: | Xiamen | Published: September 4, 2017 4:12 PM
Brazil President Michel Temer, Narendra Modi, BRICS, Xiamen, Raveesh Kumar, BRICS 2017, Vladimir Putin Brazilian President Michel Temer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter/Micheltemer)
Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Brazilian President Michel Temer on the margins of the 9th BRICS Summit here. “A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with picture of the two leaders. Bilateral relations between India and Brazil have acquired the dimension of a strategic partnership in the last decade. Modi and Temer last met at the 2016 BRICS Summit hosted by India in Goa. Earlier on Monday, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Xiamen Summit.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top