PM Narendra Modi may visit US in June for first meet with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US NSA HR McMaster during a meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the US in the next few months, possibly as early as June, for the first time after the new administration under President Donald Trump assumed office in January this year. United States’ National Security Advisor (NSA) HR McMaster met PM Modi in New Delhi, setting in motion the final process for a bilateral visit. Both Washington and New Delhi are working to fix dates, much ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, reported The Indian Express quoting sources. The aim to work out dates for this bilateral visit before UNGA is to give indicate the importance accorded by both to the visit. This is being made to happen despite the calendar being too crowded in September, as the US State Department has received over two dozen “requests” for bilateral meetings with Trump.

On his visit to India, NSA McMaster, who is the first senior official from the Trump administration to visit here, met the PM along with Indian officials. He also “shared his perspective” with the PM on the security situation in the extended region, including in Afghanistan, West Asia and North Korea. Although PM Modi and Trump are expected to meet in early July during the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, both Indian and American government sources confirmed the possibility that the PM may travel to the US for a stand-alone bilateral visit.

On his visit to India, McMaster met NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. They had detailed discussions on Indo-US relations especially the security aspect of the ties. The US embassy in New Delhi, in a statement after the meeting of McMaster, called it “productive.” McMaster emphasised the importance of the US-India strategic relationship and reaffirmed India’s designation as a Major Defence Partner, it said. While the Indian side, in its statement, said McMaster “conveyed the greetings” of Trump to PM Modi.