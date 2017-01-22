PM Narendra Modi, Manohar Parrikar, Ajit Doval attends Combine Commanders Conference

This was the first conference for all the three Service chiefs who took over last year. (Reuters)

Top military commanders along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met here today and took stock of the security challenges before the country. The Combined Commanders Conference was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) here as part of Modi’s wish to hold the annual conference outside the national capital.

This was the first conference for all the three Service chiefs who took over last year. Though this conference was supposed to be held late last year in the North East, close to the China border, it did not take place due to various reasons.

The conference began with a presentation by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee. His presentation was followed by those of the IAF and Army chief. Unlike previous years, no press release or statement was issued by the government.

The Election Commission in an order yesterday had said that Modi’s official visit shall not be combined with any public meeting, media briefing, media interaction, press release or announcement in connection with serving soldiers or ex servicemen which may effect the voters in five poll going states, including Uttarakhand.

The Congress had complained to the Commission that BJP may use the event to influence former and serving defence personnel to gain an upper hand in the five poll-bound states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa.

The issues that are likely to have come up for discussion was the surgical strike, situation on the LoC, rise of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the internal security situation in the North East and China.