PM Narendra Modi makes clarion call, asks media to take charge in battle against climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 75 years celebration of Daily Thanthi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the 75 years celebration of Daily Thanthi on Monday, expressed his concern about climate change and its awareness among people. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “Natural calamities seem to be occurring with increasing frequency across the world. Can media take a lead in the battle against climate change? Can media devote just a little space to report or increase awareness about what we can do to combat climate change?” The PM has further asked the media to promote initiatives like ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ that seeks to promote national integration.

During his speech at the event, PM stated that in times of natural disasters, media does its best to cover its various aspects, he said natural calamities seem to be “occurring with increasing frequency and intensity” across the world. “Climate change is a challenge for each one of us,” he said. He then went on to ask the fourth pillar of Democracy, on whether it can undertake steps to increase awareness to combat climate change. He said, “Can media take a lead in the battle against it? Can media devote just a little space, or a fixed time daily, to report, discuss, or increase awareness about what we can do to combat climate change?”

WATCH|

Media has played a constructive & appreciable role in strengthening Swachh Bharat Mission. pic.twitter.com/MJiPmSy2lx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2017

While appreciating the media’s response to the ‘Swachh Bharat’ Mission, PM said that he was touched by the constructive role that media has played, both in generating awareness and mass consciousness towards cleanliness. “They have also pointed out the work that remains to be done, before we can claim to have achieved our goal.” He added, “Can a newspaper, devote just a few column inches of space, each day for one year, to this cause? Everyday, they can write one simple sentence in their language of publication, along with its translation, and trans-literation, in all major Indian languages.”