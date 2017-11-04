PM Narendra Modi makes a big revelation about himself at India Business Forum; find out 

(Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, came down heavily on those who are criticising or doubting the ‘ease of doing business’ index released by the World Bank, in which India has made a giant leap and jumped 30 spots (from the previous year) to 100. While slamming the critics, he also revealed something fascinating about himself. While speaking at the India Business Forum, he told the gathering that he hasn’t even seen the World Bank building! He said, “I am a PM who hasn’t even seen World Bank building, whereas there were people who ran the country from the World Bank.” Modi said India has, in last three years, jumped 42 places to break into top 100 countries on World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking.

He also seemed pretty confident of the fact that India’s ease of doing business ranking will further improve next year when the impact of GST is taken into account. PM Modi further said that the GST has not just integrated the nation of 1.2 billion into one market with one tax rate but also provided a stable and transparent taxation regime. Prime Minister’s statement comes after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said that the ease of doing business is absent from the country. Speaking on the ease of doing business index during his recent visit in Gujarat’s Bharuch, Rahul Gandhi said, “India does not need a certificate from a foreign institution. India needs a certificate from the country, and the people are saying Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley have failed.

It must be noted that the latest ranking, released by the World Bank, takes into account reforms initiated only till May end and does not reflect the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was rolled out from July 1.