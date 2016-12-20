PM Narendra Modi made 125 changes in rules, his words don’t carry weight, says Rahul Gamdhi on demonetisation

Rahul Gandhi had locked horns with the Prime Minister since the implementation of the policy putting a ban on old currency notes of higher denomination. (PTI)

Over the latest change in the Reserve Bank of India rules relating the demonetisation policy implemented by the Narendra Modi led central government, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, today, in another attack at the Prime Minister, claimed that PM Modi’s frequent changes in the policy implementation shows that his words carry no weight.

Earlier in the day, the Congress vice-president mocked the Reserve Bank of India stating that the central bank is changing the rules of the demonetisation policy as frequently the Prime Mnister changes his clothes.

Rahul Gandhi had locked horns with the Prime Minister since the implementation of the policy putting a ban on old currency notes of higher denomination. Days back speaking at a public rally in Belgaum of Karnataka, the opposition leader claimed that 99 per cent of the country’s population are middle class or poor and only one per cent of the rich has black money. He further said that the Congress party would have supported the demonetisation policy if it was against black money but it is not.

#WATCH PM promised that people can deposit money till Dec 30 but yesterday again changed the rule. His words don’t carry weight:Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/5BuD8iXBIM — ANI (@ANI_news) December 20, 2016

Speaking at a rally in Goa, Gandhi claimed that in the last two and a half years, one per cent of rich people of the country had acquired 60% of India’s total economy. He also stated that the Narendra Modi government with the implementation of the note-ban policy had divided India into the rich and the rest of the common people.

Amid political storm across the country after the ban on notes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, today, also made fresh attacks at the Prime Minister. Over a series of tweets, the West Bengal CM criticized the Modi government over the frequent changes in the rules of the policy implementation and also depicted the public distress in the state caused due to the ban on notes.