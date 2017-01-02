PM Narendra Modi’s Lucknow rally lacked ‘Parivartan’ – all hype and no punch make for a dull speech

PM Narendra Modi’s Lucknow ‘Parivartan’ rally was thoroughly disappointing!

PM Narendra Modi’s Lucknow ‘Parivartan’ rally was thoroughly disappointing! In fact, PM Modi needs to make a New Year 2017 resolution – his speeches should be shorter, he has to get to the main point faster, and above all, he has to bring about a ‘Parivartan’ in the script of his big speeches! The ‘Parivartan’ rally in Lucknow was the Prime Minister’s first in 2017, and over 10 lakh people attended it.

Expectations were huge that PM Modi would make some big, game-changing announcement with the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls in mind. Instead, what we got was stale potshots at the Opposition, some praise for his own party, and the time-and-again repeated development pitch. One is left wondering – what was the need to gather a crowd of over 10 lakh – if nothing exceptional was to be announced?

Predictably he pitched for BJP as the saviour for the state of UP. Calling it the biggest rally, PM Modi said that by looking at the size of the crowd the job of ‘political pundits’ had been made easier – an indirect way of saying that the overwhelming numbers indicated a clear victory for the BJP. Lauding earlier BJP governments in UP, PM Modi said that in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, people would ensure that the 14 years of ‘vikas van vaas’ was broken.

He slammed the Opposition – Samajwadi Party (SP), BSP and Congress – for being engrossed in their own causes, instead of thinking of the state. “Ek dal aisa hai jo apne bete ko prasthapit karne ke liye 15 saal se koshish kar raha hai lekin abhi tak daal galti nazar nahin aa rahi,” PM Modi said in an indirect dig at Congress’s bid to establish Rahul Gandhi as the youth icon. “Doosre dal ko chinta hai paise kahan rakhein, wo paise bachane mein lage hain, door door ki bank khoj rahe hain,” he said, in a jibe at Mayawati’s BSP. Not sparing Mulayam Singh Yadav’s SP either, PM Modi hit out, “Aur ek dal aisa hai jo parivar ka kya hoga usmein lage hue hain.” And while, the Prime Minister is known for his punch lines and way of delivering them (with just right amount of sarcasm), there was nothing that stood out in his criticism.

Watch full speech: PM Narendra Modi addresses Parivartan Rally in Lucknow

He spoke of how his government is focused on development and is constantly introducing policies for the upliftment of the poor. Topically, he talked of the recently introduced BHIM app aimed at encouraging digital transactions and the series of pro-poor measures announced by him in his New Year 2017 eve address. Here too he could not refrain from taking digs at the Opposition. “If I have dedicated the BHIM app to Ambedkar ji, then what problem do some political parties have? Kisi ke pet mein chuhe kyun daud rahe hai?” he asked.

PM Modi’s speech built up well, it laid the right ground work, but the high point was sadly missing. And while it’s difficult to come up with hard-hitting political speeches all the time, one would hope that the next time BJP decides to create so much hype around a rally, PM Modi has something fresh to offer!