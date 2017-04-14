Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to launch Aadhaar Pay app for merchants

PM Modi will arrive at the Nagpur airport at 10.45 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will pay homage to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Nagpur. To mark the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi will visit a sacred place closely associated with the Dalit icon. Apart from paying rich tribute, the Prime Minister inaugurate a slew of development projects. He will also inaugurate new units of Koradi Thermal Power station. Marking the 126th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar as a day to introduce several initiatives to further the digital payments revolution, PM Modi will launch BHIM-Aadhaar App.

Tributes to venerable Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim. अम्बेडकर जयंती के पावन अवसर पर पूज्य बाबासाहेब को नमन। #जयभीम ! pic.twitter.com/XVC0TNtufV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2017

10:40 am: The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting.

10:25 am: Modi will be in the Koradi thermal power station where he will dedicate Mahagenco’s 1,980-MW Koradi Thermal Power project to the nation in the presence of Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.

10:20 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Hansraj Ahir and other leaders will be present on the occasion.

10:15 am: The NITI Aayog programme at Mankapur will include the launch of BHIM cashback and referral schemes of BHIM Aadhaar, awarding the winners of the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana and the bhoomi pujan of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, AIIMS Nagpur, IIM-Nagpur and IIIT-Nagpur, the release said.

10:10 am: Around 12.25 pm, PM Modi will attend the inauguration programme of various government schemes, organised by NITI Aayog, at the Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur. He will also release a postal stamp on Deekshabhoomi and address the people on the occasion.

10:05 am: “In Nagpur, I will pray at Deekshabhoomi, a holy spot that is very closely associated with Dr. Ambedkar,” he added. Deekshabhoomi is a sacred Buddhist monument where Ambedkar had converted to Buddhism on the occasion of Ashok Vijaya Dashami on October 14, 1956.

9:55 am: Providing details about Modi’s visit, the Nagpur district information office said in a release that he will arrive at the city airport at 10.45 am, from where he will head to Deekshabhoomi to pay homage to Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary.