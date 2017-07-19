From Railways projects, Nuclear energy to CPSE employees pay hike , here are top 15 proposals cleared by PM Narendra Modi led Cabinet

CCEA chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cleared a host of key projects of national importance. (Source: PTI)

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cleared a host of key projects of national importance. The Cabinet has cleared pending projects and laws from a wide spectrum of fields ranging from Nuclear energy to evicting elected representatives and bureaucrats overstaying in government accommodation to Railway projects after the end of their term. The Union Cabinet has also cleared a maternity benefits programme which will provide financial assistance to new mothers as well as giving a green signal to develop bio pharmaceuticals within the country. Here is a list of projects cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs:

1) Among the projects cleared by the Cabinet include the proposal to build 10 indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, which will help to improve the power generation of the country

2) The Cabinet has approved the promulgation of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu & Kashmir) Ordinance, 2017 and the Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu & Kashmir) Ordinance, 2017

3) The alternative mechanism for the strategic sale of PSUs, which is expected to take care of all other strategic sales including HPCL divestment.

4) The revalidation of permission to raise Extra Budgetary Resource as Government bonds by Inland Waterways Authority of India

5) IRDAI’s admission as signatory to International Association of Insurance Supervisors

6) Memorandum of Cooperation on tax matters between India and Revenue administrations of other BRICS nations

7) The revision of the guidelines related to Indian Community Welfare Fund

8) The Indian Institute of Information Technology Public Private Partnership (IIIT-PPP) Bill, 2017

9) Six-laning of Handia-Varanasi section of NH-2 in Uttar Pradesh as well as clearance to three railway projects totaling a distance of 700 kms.

10) Pharma mission to develop bio pharmaceuticals cleared. The restructuring plan for Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited cleared.

11) Changes in the law to fast-track removal of ministers, MPs and bureaucrats over-staying in government-allotted accommodations.

12) Setting up of Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Assam.

13) New coal linkage police in order to ensure proper supply of the fuel to power plants through a reverse auction.

14) Maternity benefits programme providing Rs 6,000 each to lactating mothers, but it has also restricted the scheme to firstborns only

15) 15 percent hike in salaries for public sector company employees (central public sector enterprises). The commission had recommended a 15 percent increase in emoluments, the lowest so far. Higher wages are effective from January 1, 2017. The previous commission had given a 37.2 per ent rise in 2007 and the first commission had given between 24 per cent and 30 per cent increase.