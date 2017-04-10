PM Narendra Modi leading India on extraordinary journey of growth, says Australian Premier Malcolm Turnbull

Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull today hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “leading this most remarkable nation (India) on extraordinary journey of growth and development.

Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull today hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “leading this most remarkable nation (India) on extraordinary journey of growth and development. Heaping praise on PM Modi, Turnbull said “achievements of India are the admiration of the World.” He also underlined that “We look forward to working even more closely than we have done in past.” Turnbull was accorded with ceremonial reception at the President House.

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull has arrived in Delhi on a four-day visit. PM Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with his Australian counterpart. Apart from this crucial meet, Turnbull will also meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. The visit comes even as both countries are pushing to deepen bilateral ties. A series of meetings will be held. The two leaders are expected to sign a raft of agreements.

This is Turnbull’s first visit to India.

On Tuesday, Turnbull will visit Mumbai where he will attend several events, including an interaction with key business leaders and an energy round-table.

Cooperation in renewable energy, clean coal and bio-fuels will be high on agenda during his visit. A number of MoUs and agreements are also to be firmed up in the areas of security, environment, sports, science and technology and health.

Turnbull and Prime Minister Modi have had substantive meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 in Antalya in 2015 and in Hangzhou in 2016.

