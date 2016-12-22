PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for hospital, cancer centre in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at Banaras Hindu University. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid foundation stone for a cancer centre and a super speciality hospital here besides touring Kabir Nagar area to inspect laying of underground cables, installation of heritage streetlights and lighting of heritage buildings. In his Lok Sabha constituency here, he also visited a trade facilitation centre and a crafts museum, where he stressed the need for harnessing “the immense potential hidden among Varanasi’s people, including its artisans and sportspersons”.

He showered praise on Textiles Minister Smriti Irani for finishing in time the phase I of a project which was inaugurated by him.

“Smriti Irani has put a lot of effort into this. It is the result of her continuous efforts that the phase I is ready for inauguration in such a short span of time. I congratulate her, her team and her predecessor Santosh Gangwar,” the Prime Minister said.

In Kabir Nagar, installation of heritage streetlights and lighting of heritage buildings is being done by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a venture of Union Power Ministry.

Among the projects, Modi laid the foundation stone for a 150-bed ESIC super speciality hospital and a health research institute.

He began his five-hour visit to his constituency with a visit to the BHU campus where he laid foundation stone for a cancer centre and remarked, “I will be launching or dedicating projects worth nearly Rs 2100 crore during this visit of Kashi”.