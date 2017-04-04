PM Narendra Modi just started following this young boy on Twitter, reason will surprise you

Despite being nation’s top leader, Prime Minister’s ‘following’ list include a number of common people whose gestures and initiative are liked and supported by him.(Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is quite active on micro-blogging website Twitter and it looks that he takes note of almost every message Tweeted to him. Despite being nation’s top leader, Prime Minister’s ‘following’ list include a number of common people whose gestures and initiative are liked and supported by him. Modi often surprises his followers by Tweeting and re-tweeting the story of their works. Another such incident happened on Saturday, when a man, who had tagged PM in his tweet, got a re-tweet and a follow back from Narendra Modi. Bengaluru’s Akash Jain, who is an ardent follower of Modi, printed a special ‘Swachch Bharat’ awareness message on his sister’s wedding invitation card, and Tweeted a picture of the same to PM. He tweeted: ‘Dear @narendramodi, My dad specifically wanted @swachhbharat logo to be there on my sister’s wedding invitation, hence got it. @PMOIndia(sic)’.

Dear @narendramodi, My dad specifically wanted @swachhbharat logo to be there on my sister’s wedding invitation, hence got it. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/kD28savm82 — Akash Jain (@akash207) April 1, 2017

To acknowledge Prime Minister’s gesture, Akash who was humbled to be followed back by the Modi, tweeted ‘ Thank you @narendramodi ji for your kind gesture. My entire family has been honoured. My dad has been closely following all your initiatives’

No surprises that tweet went viral within seconds of being shared, with everyone talking about how this Bengaluru family chose an innovative way to show their support for PM Modi’s ambitious ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign.