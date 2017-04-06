PM Narendra Modi Jharkhand visit: 5 key takeaways from his speech

PM Narendra Modi started by greeting everyone in the local language and said he was delighted to come to the land associated with Bhagwan Birsa Munda. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sahebganj town of Jharkhand on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of a multi-modal terminal on the River Ganga, a project which is an important component of the proposed national waterway between Varanasi and Haldia along with some other important projects. After the project launch, he addressed the gathering. PM Modi started by greeting everyone in the local language and said he was delighted to come to the land associated with Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He followed it by congratulating the Jharkhand government for its achievement in harnessing solar energy. He further shared the vision and plans of the government pipelined in public interest.

Here are the five important highlights of PM Modi’s speech from Sahebganj:

– The PM who laid the foundation stone of a multi-modal terminal on the River Ganga said “Maa Ganga has given a lot to us. Now, Maa Ganga is paving the way for development.” The multi-modal terminal at Sahebganj is an important component of the development of the National Waterway-1 from Varanasi to Haldia and once starts operating, it will have a cargo handling capacity of 2.24 million tonnes per annum. The PM said the project will link Bihar and Jharkhand and will ensure faster development.

– The PM said the ongoing developments are for the welfare of everyone. He said through development, the Centre wants to serve the tribal communities. “Quicker development will lead to quicker empowerment,” said PM Modi. He added that these projects will provide employment to people of Jharkhand.

– The PM, who recently dedicated India’s longest tunnel and safest tunnel in Jammu and Kahsmir, said in addition to highways and railways, the Centre is focussing on waterways. “As far as infrastructure is concerned, we are ensuring that the infrastructure is also environment-friendly,” he added.

– Speaking about the financially weak sectors of the society, he said people want to live a life of dignity and they want opportunities to prove themselves. He added that he has faith in their skills and those who have looted the poor will have to return to the poor what they have looted and sought blessings of people for this.