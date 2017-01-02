PM Narendra Modi invokes BR Ambedkar in Lucknow, says only BJP can save Uttar Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi rally in Lucknow: (Reuters image)

PM Narendra Modi rally in Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra on Monday lunched a multipronged attack against Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress, saying BJP is the only party which can save Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a ‘parivartan rally’ in Lucknow, first since since his address to nation on completion of 50 days of demonetisation, the PM said please vote for the development of UP and see if there is any change or not. Taking a jibe at Opposition, especially SP and BSP, PM Modi said both the Uttar Pradesh parties want to remove me but I say remove corruption and black money. “When BSP says sun is rising, SP will say sun is setting. But both agree on ‘Modi hatao’,” PM Modi said.

In a ploy to woo sizeable Dalit population in the state, PM Modi invoked BR Ambedkar by linking his name to newly launched Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) App. PM Modi also hit out at the opposition saying, “Will politics stoop so low? Why were some people troubled when we launched a mobile app after Bhimrao Ambedkar.”

Launching a scathing attack against ruling SP, he said, despite full support from the Centre, UP government has no time to purchase paddy from farmers. “People of UP have to decide whether those busy saving their black money and family can save the state,” PM Modi said. He also said that This election is a responsibility for the BJP and not a case of win. Reiterating his stand over demonertisation, PM Modi said, ” Our fight against corruption and black money will not stop. The middle class and the poor can not be exploited any further.”

Our fight against corruption & black money will not stop. The poor can not be exploited any further: PM Modi

Taking potshot at the Samajwadi Party government over the law and order situation in the state, he said BJP, if elected, will fix the issue. PM Modi also underlined the BJP’s principle which he said is ‘sabka sath and sabka vikas’.