PM Narendra Modi invites suggestions for Independence Day speech, says people have a complaint from him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all Indians to share their ideas for his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on the Independence Day, 2017. Weeks before the big day, The PM took to Twitter and posted a video captioned “When I address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15th August, I am merely the medium. The voice is of 125 crore Indians.”

In the one minute 35 seconds video, the PM said he is fortunate to interact with the nation on Independence Day. Modi said that when he delivers his speech from the Red Fort, it is not just him who speaks but it is the voice of the entire nation and their dreams.

The PM further expressed his happiness that every year people send their ideas about what topics to raise in his speech and this year as well, he has invited suggestions. In the video, the PM invited people to send their ideas on either mygov.in or Narendra Modi app. He ensured to read all the suggestions received and talk about most of it. Meanwhile, he also said that after his last three speeches from the Red Fort, people complained that he stretched his speech too long.

In the video, the PM said he is getting complaints that his speeches are too long. On this, the PM has this time decided to cut it short this year. According to him, he has decided to limit his speech between 40 and 50 minutes. Modi said he is intended to shorten his speech and added he is hopeful to accomplish it. In another tweet, he shared a link to download Narendra Modi app. “Share your ideas for the speech on 15th August, on the specially created open forum on the NM App,” posted PM Modi.

Earlier, in his radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, he had also talked about the Independence Day. Besides being the month of Independence, it was in August that the Quit India movement had begun, said the PM and urged every Indian to celebrate 15th August as ‘Sankalp Divas’, to take a pledge of doing something for the government, the society or for the family.