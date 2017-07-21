  3. PM Narendra Modi invited to inaugurate Himalayan meet in Dehradun in September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to inaugurate the Himalayan Meet 2017 to be held here in September to discuss a range of issues related to Himalayan environment and economy.

By: | Dehradun | Published: July 21, 2017 6:03 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to inaugurate the Himalayan Meet 2017 to be held here in September. (Image Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to inaugurate the Himalayan Meet 2017 to be held here in September to discuss a range of issues related to Himalayan environment and economy. This was announced at a meeting chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy last evening to discuss preparations for the meet to be held here on September 9-10. ministers of all Himalayan states will participate in the meeting which will be held at the Forest Research Institute here, an official release said today.

The meeting will discuss a wide range of issues including Himalayan resources, Himalayan economy, water conservation, tourism, development model, migration, disaster management and climate change, the release said. A Himalayan declaration will be issued at the end of the meet through which the Niti Ayog will be apprised of the deliberations held at the two-day event.

