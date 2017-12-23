PM Narendra Modi interacts with schoolgirls from Jammu and Kashmir

Talented youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir can contribute greatly to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a delegation of schoolgirls from the state today. (Image: Reuters)

Talented youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir can contribute greatly to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a delegation of schoolgirls from the state today. The girls are touring various parts of the country as a part of the Indian Army’s “Sadbhavana” programme. The prime minister interacted with the girls on a host of subjects, ranging from education to the Swachh Bharat campaign and benefits of yoga. “Delighted to welcome a delegation of school girls from Jammu and Kashmir, who are touring various parts of the country as a part of the Indian Army’s Sadbhavana programme. “The school children from Jammu and Kashmir and I had a lively interaction on areas pertaining to education, Swachh Bharat, benefits of Yoga,” Modi later tweeted.

“They were particularly keen to know about the steps our government is taking towards furthering girl child education. “The talented youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir can contribute greatly to the nation. It is gladdening to see more youth from the state joining the civil services and showing great potential in sports,” he said in a series of tweets