PM Narendra Modi influencing India’s paramilitary forces? Check out how

Apart from maintaining strict vigil on border, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has shown its panoramic photographic skill on Twitter. With its deployment in picturesque Himalayan lands such as Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, the force regularly posts stunning pictures of landscape and flora and fauna, which get retweeted in hundreds. Now this has started a kind of PR competition on the social media among India’s seven paramilitary forces, according to The Indian Express story. Apart from the BSF to some extent, the other forces need to raise efforts to meet the quality of these pictures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time to time stressed on using social media to as an effective tool to communicate. The PM has encouraged all government ministries and departments to use social to engage with people.It seems that ITBP has taken cue from that.

There are seven paramilitary, namely- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles (AR), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guards (NSG) and Border Security Forces (BSF).

As per the social media guidelines in the forces, a jawan has to take permission from superior officer before posting any content, picture, video thereon. No content related to security affairs should be uploaded on social media and no secret information, picture should be uploaded by any paramilitary personnel. All paramilitary personnel must be extremely cautious while using Tweeter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram etc., according to a PTI report.

The 80,000-personnel strong ITBP was raised in 1962 in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression and the force, apart from rendering border guarding duties, is tasked to carry out various activities in the internal security domain in the country while its special squad is deployed to secure Indian diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

(With agency inputs)