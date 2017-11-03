PM Narendra Modi inaugurates World Food India event, says farmers are central to India’s food industry

On the occasion, Modi cited the importance of farmers in food processing industry and potential market for food manufacturers in India.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the three-day long World Food India event, aimed to attract $10 billion investment in India. On the occasion, Modi cited the importance of farmers in food processing industry and potential market for food manufacturers in India. “Our farmers, whom we respectfully call as ‘annadatas’ are central to our efforts in food processing.” PM Modi said at World Food India event.

“Over a million passengers consume food on trains in India in a single day, they are potential customers for food processing industry,” Modi said. Simple, home-based techniques, like fermentation, have resulted in creation of our famous pickles, papads, chutneys and murabbas that excite both the elite and the masses across the world,” PM Modi said. He further said India has jumped 30 ranks this year in World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings. India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. GST has eliminated multiplicity of taxes, Modi added.

To be updated