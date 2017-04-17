PM Narendra Modi inaugurates phase-1 of SAUNI project; says water is ‘prasad’ of nature

“Water is a ‘prasad’ from nature. This is being done so that our farmers are happy. Work happened with great effort, not via short cuts,” PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase I of Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) project in Gujarat’s Botad. Speaking at the event, PM Modi stressed on the importance of water. He said that water is ‘prasad’ of nature, and if provided to farmers in adequate quantity, it can do wonders. “As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, one thing I attached immense priority to was water. Once given water, our farmers can do wonders,” Modi said at the inauguration ceremony. “Water is a ‘prasad’ from nature. This is being done so that our farmers are happy. Work happened with great effort, not via shortcuts,” PM Modi added. He also cited the work done by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-headed Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh. “We can see the good work done by Shivraj Singh Chauhan on river water conservation and the river Narmada. “Shivraj Singh Chouhan has undertaken the Narmada Seva Yatra and is inspiring people to plant trees on the banks of the Narmada. He is ensuring the wellbeing of the Narmada river for the next 100 years through his efforts,” Modi said. He added that water has come here to Saurashtra with the blessings of Maa Narmada and that made the occasion very special. “The land and people of Kathiawar realise how important water is,” he said further.

Addressing farmers, PM Modi said: “We will need to make drip irrigation a key part of our lives.” He added that NDA government is working to enhance technology available in the country for farmers. “We are working on the agriculture sector, invigorating it with new technology so that the income of farmers can be doubled by 2022,” PM said. “Clean drinking water augurs well for the movement to create a healthier India,” Modi said. “We did not have the privilege to die for the nation’s freedom. But we have the opportunity to live for the nation & serve our people,” PM said. The Prime Minister in Saurashtra inaugurated the phase-1 of the ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation project for Botad and surrounding districts and also laid the foundation stone for the phase-2.

Watch | PM Modi inaugurates Phase I of SAUNI Project to the nation in Gopalanand Nagar, Botad, Gujarat

Under the project divided into four phases, the Gujarat Government plans to fill 115 dams of Saurashtra region with overflowing water of Sardar Sarovar Dam across river Narmada through a web of the pipeline network. Monday’s visit comes as the second tour by PM Modi to his home state this year. Earlier, Modi had visited Gandhinagar on March 8 to address women sarpanchs from across the country on International Women’s Day.