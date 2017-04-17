PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat; 5 points you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre. (ANI image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre. “Tomorrow in Surat, will inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital at Katargam and a diamond manufacturing unit at Ichhapore,” PM Modi had tweeted. The Prime Minister is in Gujarat on a two-day visit that began yesterday. Apart from inaugurating the hospital, PM Modi will attend a raft of events and inaugurate a slew of schemes and projects on Monday.

Here is key points about Kiran Multispeciality Hospital

1. Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre is built by a private trust in Surat.

2. Samast Patidar Aarogya Trust is a “Not for profit” organization. The Trust has setup a State of the Art Multi Super speciality Hospital and Research Centre. The Hospital bridged qualitative lacuna in the sphere of Medicine, especially amongst the super speciality branches of modern Medical Science.

3. The healthcare facility located is in the diamond capital of India, Surat, is open to all patients not only from the state of Gujarat, but also from across the country, and hopefully from other Countries as well, the trust said.

4. The hospital was built on a 3.53 acre (14,300 Sq. Mts.) plot of land in Katargam area of Surat. The Municipal Corporation of Surat has allotted.

5. This Multi Super speciality Hospital and Research Centre, literally has many ‘FIRSTS’ to its credit – apart from State of Art facilities in Oncology, Investigative Sciences, Nuclear Medicine, Air Ambulance Service, Nursing School, and a training institute for para medical science, will undoubtedly be a pride not only of Surat, but for Gujarat and India, according to the Trust.

Later on the day, PM Modi will “lay the foundation of various irrigation schemes & inaugurate a drinking water scheme that will benefit people living in Tapi district.” In Botad, PM Modi will dedicate to the “nation Phase 1 (Link-2) of SAUNI Yojana & lay foundation stone of Phase 2 (Link 2) of SAUNI Yojana.” “Tomorrow in Botad, will also witness the historic welcoming of the waters of the Narmada into the Krishna Sagar Lake,” PM Modi had written on the microblogging site. PM Modi will also visit Silvassa town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where he will address a gathering apart from inaugurating a few projects. “In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, will inaugurate government projects & distribute sanction letters to beneficiaries of various Govt. initiatives,” PM Modi tweeted. In Bajipura, PM Modi will inaugurate SUMUL cattle field plant and lay foundation stone for other projects at SUMUL Dairy

Notably, in August last year, Modi inaugurated the first phase of ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (Sauni) Project from Jamnagar. Under this project, which is divided in four phases, the Gujarat government plans to fill 115 dams of Saurashtra region with overflowing water of Sardar Sarovar Dam across river Narmada through a web of pipeline network.