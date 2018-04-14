PM Narendra Modi inaugurates health facility in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur, says all mothers have right to see their children healthy

PM Narendra Modi said he was now confident that the basic health care facilities will be provided to the people living in Bijapur. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur today inaugurated a health centre under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Speaking to the people after inaugurating the centre, the prime minister said he was now confident that the basic health care facilities will be provided to the people living there after the inauguration of the centre. “The first stage of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme has started. Through this efforts will be done to ensure that proper health care facilities are provided. In almost all health and wellness centres across all the country, this facility will be provided,” he added.

Pointing out that Bijapur will no longer be known as a backward district, the prime minister said, “If Bijapur can see development in 100 days then why can’t the other districts witness the same? I came here to assure you that with all the development projects now Bijapur district will no longer be known as a backward district.”

Speaking further, Narendra Modi said that like every mother across the country, mothers in Bijapur also have a right to see their children grow up as healthy children. “Doesn’t mothers of this region, have the right to see their children grow up healthy, without any deficiencies?” he asked.

Apart from launching India’s first wellness centre under Ayushmaan Bharat, he also laid foundation stones for a number of projects of central and state government in the district.

Narendra Modi, who is the first prime minister to visit Bijapur, also inaugurated the first phase of the Bastar Internet scheme. Under this project, about 40,000-km-long network of fibre optics cable would be laid in the seven districts of the region. He also inaugurated a railway line as well as passenger train between Gudum and Bhanupratapur.

This was his fourth visit to the state after becoming the prime minister. He had earlier visited Dantewada in May 2015, Naya Raipur and Rajnandgaon in February 2016 and Naya Raipur in November 2016. Assembly polls are due in Chhattisgarh later this year.