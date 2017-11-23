PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Global Conference on Cyberspace 2017, launches Umang app

PM Narendra Modi at GCCS 2017. (Facebook)

Top News EPFO threatened by bankruptcy over pension outflow; reason will surprise you

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the fifth edition of the Global Conference on Cyberspace in New Delhi. During the inauguration of the conference, PM Modi talked about the Digital technology. He said that the technology has emerged as a great enabler. The conference on cyberspace is a two-day event. This event will witness the participation of numerous ministers, industry leaders and academic personalities to engage and talk about the global cyber ecosystem.

“Digital technologies are helping businesses and economies grow,” Narendra Modi said during his speech. He talked about the JAM trinity, which is an acronym of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile. He said, “JAM has helped in plugging leakages in subsidies transfer worth 10 billion dollars.”

The Ministry of Electronics and IT had said various activities and events during the GCCS 2017 (Global Conference on Cyber Space) will expound on how cyberspace is transforming our lives, how we live, govern and create value. This year’s theme is Cyber4All. There are four sub-themes also — Cyber4InclusiveGrowth, Cyber4Digitalinclusion, Cyber4Security and Cyber4Diplomacy.

During the event, PM Modi also launched the UMANG app. The Umang App is a one-stop mobile application that provides integration with popular customer centric services like Aadhaar and Digilocker.

PM Modi also said, “We are using mobile power or M-power to empower our citizens. We are using the digital domain to facilitate participative governance or Jan Bhagidari. It is our firm belief that there are millions of Indians, whose transformative ideas can go a long way in taking India to new heights.”

“We need to ensure that vulnerable sections of our society do not fall prey to the evil designs of cybercriminals. Alertness towards cyber-security concerns should become a way of life,” said PM Narendra Modi asking people to beware and be alert to the cybercriminals.

While speaking on the various Social media platforms, PM Modi said that these tools and platforms are making cyber-space participative for all. He said, “News that experts tell us from studios is now supplemented by experiences highlighted on social media. This transition, to a blend of expertise and experience, is the contribution of the cyber world.”

On the ever-growing conference on cyberspace, PM Modi said, “GCCS 2017 is one of the biggest cyberspace conferences in the world.”