PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial, says iconic scientist inspired youth of India

PM Narendra Modi at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a public rally in Rameswaram where he flagged off a new express train from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and also inaugurated the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “It is a great honor for me to touch this sacred soil of Rameswaram, a center of deep spiritual knowledge.” He then went on to remember the Missle Man of India, Dr Kalam and said, “It is this sacred land that gave India one of its most famous sons Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.” He added, “Let us all give a standing ovation to all those workers who worked with immense dedication in building APJ Abdul Kalam memorial.” Further while talking about Dr Kalam, he said, “Remembering a distinguished scientist, exemplary President, and outstanding personality.” He added, “Rameswaram has a vital place in our history and it is also known as a place so closely associated with Dr. Kalam.”

PM Modi also said, “Dr. Kalam always reflected the simplicity, depth and calmness of Rameswaram….The memorial for Dr. Kalam showcases his life and times in a remarkable manner.” He added, “Dr. Kalam inspired the youth of India. I can see that today’s youth wants to scale heights of progress and become job creators.” PM went on to remember Jayalalitha and said, “Missing Amma here, can feel the void. Her soul will continue to shower blessings….If Amma was here today, in our midst, she would have been very happy and extended her good wishes. She is a leader we all remember.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public gathering in Rameswaram. (ANI)

While talking about the fishermen situation, PM said, “The Central Government under the Prime Minister’s Blue Revolution Scheme will help the fishermen.” While talking about the country’s growth, he said, “We have to bring a transformation in the ports and logistics sectors, which can contribute immensely to India’s growth.”

PM Modi unveiled a statue of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and paid tribute to him. (ANI)

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Madurai airport and was received by the TN Chief Minister E Palaniswami. PM Modi along with NDA’s Vice President candidate Venkaiah Naidu together visited the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial at Pei Karumbu in Rameswaram. Along with the inauguration of the memorial, PM Modi unveiled a statue of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and paid tribute to him. He also met with the family members of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.