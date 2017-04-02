PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Chenani-Nashri tunnel, calls it a ‘giant leap for Jammu and Kashmir’, Twitter erupts with joy and pride

The tunnel is a part of NHAI’s project between Srinagar and Jammu along with National Highway 44 and cost Rs 3,720 crore. (Twitter)

Chenani-Nashri tunnel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated South Asia’s longest road tunnel which will connect the 9.2 km stretch from Chenani to Nashri in Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel is one of the most technologically advanced and is all set to give a massive push to country’s economy. It is India’s first and the world’s sixth tunnel which has a transverse ventilation system. The tunnel apart from reducing travel time by 2 hours will also protect tarvellers from dangers of land and snow slides. The tunnel would be unmanned and would be controlled externally. According to reports, BSNL, Airtel and Idea have equipped the tunnel to ensure signals for cell phone connectivity 24/7. SOS boxes have also been installed every 150 m for passengers with basic first aid kit and medicines. 124 cameras have been installed in the tunnel for proper surveillance.

The tunnel is a part of NHAI’s project between Srinagar and Jammu along with National Highway 44 and cost Rs 3,720 crore. The tunnel was built in less than 6 years and is expected to bring down the travel time between Chenani and Nashri by two hours. The tunnel is expected to save fuel worth Rs 27 lakh per day. Speaking after the inauguration, Nitin Gadkari promised Rs 60,000 crore road infrastructure projects in the next two years. Gadkari said that the tunnel will create job opportunities for unemployed youth in the valley and will give a boost to the economy. After the inauguration, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the tunnel will bridge distances, be it in travel or be it between people.

PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting congratulated Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and team. He said, it is not a long tunnel, but it is a great leap by Kashmir towards development. He said along with Kashmir’s development, the tunnel will also protect the Himalayas. Even as the PM was speaking, people took to Twitter to greet each and every statement with messages that were full of pride and joy at this great achievement. Check them out here:

@ANI_news Slowly slowly india is getting developed — બાપુ ભાવનગરી (@JagdishKava) April 2, 2017

In the occasion of inauguration of #ChenaniNashri tunnel lets take a moment to appreciate all the unsung heros who made this dream come true pic.twitter.com/Z8LXTSJTjk — Mauseen Khan (@mauseen_khan) April 2, 2017

#OneIndiaTunnel Congrats 2 d ppl of J&K 4 this tunnel tht’ll bring in more tourists & take out more apples & local produce swiftly! — RD (@DharRenuka) April 2, 2017

Amazing speech Sir [email protected] !! Hopefully now #KashmiriYouth will find its right path.. #ChenaniNashri tunnel

With 10.89km length, #Tunnel2NewIndia is an engineer’s perfection.

A gift to #JammuKashmir and a paradigm shift for the developing state. — TushaR SingH (@TAGGY14) April 2, 2017

@ANI_news One more step towards “Acche din”! well done! — Rushikesh Tanksale (@letter4rushi) April 2, 2017

#PrimeMinister of #India inaugurating country’s #longest tunnel in #JammuKashmir .#Acchedin #मेरा_देश_बदल_रहा_है_आगे_बढरहा_है

Dear ungratefuls and separatists,

Enjoy your kauwa biryani while you watch Modiji’s housefull rally. ????#OneIndiaTunnel — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) April 2, 2017

Pak’s envy,India’s pride

Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel of 10.9km connecting Jammu & Srinagar opens#NewInfra4NewIndia#oneIndiatunnel pic.twitter.com/DlQ6W68vRb

