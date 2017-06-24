Narendra Modi on 3-nation tour LIVE UPDATES: PM expected to reach Portugal at around 5 PM

PM Narendra Modi emplanes for his visit to Portugal, USA and Netherlands. (Photo: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a three-nation tour of Portugal, the US and the Netherlands during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of those countries to boost bilateral ties. In the first leg of the tour, PM Modi will visit Portugal where he will have talks with Prime Minister Antonio Costa. “I will pay a working visit to Portugal on 24 June 2017. Our close historical and friendly ties have picked up momentum after H.E. Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s visit to India in January 2017. I am looking forward to my meeting with PM Costa. Building on our recent discussions, we will review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions. We will also discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral engagement, especially in the areas of economic cooperation, science & technology, space collaboration and people to people ties. We will deliberate on means to intensify our cooperation in counter-terrorism and on other international issues of mutual interest. I also see significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties. I am also keen to interact with the Indian Community in Portugal during the visit”, the Prime Minister said. “Building on our recent discussions, we will review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions,” he said about his upcoming meeting with Costa.

