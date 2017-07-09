PM Narendra Modi in Make America Great Again video tweeted by Donald Trump; goes viral within minutes; Watch

The video features a number of top world leaders.

After returning home from the G20 Summit in Germany’s Hamburg, US President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted a video that carried a caption – Make America Great Again. The video features a number of top world leaders but there is a special reason why it is going viral in India – it features Trump’s true friend PM Narendra Modi. The video features many candid moments of PM Modi and US President Trump. Just a few minutes after the video was posted on Twitter, the tweet got nearly 25,000 retweets and likes (and the numbers are still going up). The video comes a few days after Modi-Trump bear hug made headlines in various parts of the world. Last month, PM Modi visited Washington to meet Trump. Modi was the first foreign dignitary who had dinner at the White House under the current administration.

“Well, Mr President (Donald Trump), let me express my gratitude for this invitation that was extended to me. It is true that I have spent a very short time over here, but really, I have felt so much at home during this stay in the United States,” Modi told the President at the dinner that was hosted in his honour by Trump. The US president was joined by First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence for the dinner. Reflecting a new bonhomie between the two leaders, officials of the two countries were seen chatting while they were waiting for Trump and Modi to arrive in the Blue Room of the White House. WATCH video tweeted by Trump featuring PM Narendra Modi.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/NVDVRrWLs4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Modi has invited Trump and his family to India.