PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra today, top 5 things on his agenda

Preparations underway for PM Narendra Modi’s arrival in Mumbai. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate five projects while on his visit to Maharashtra today, including laying the foundation stone of grand memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji at an island at Arabian sea. Apart from this, he will also inaugurate several other projects in the state, which will help in the development of Maharashtra and its people.

Early in the morning, he also tweeted about the event saying he was honoured to be part of the bhumi puja for the statue. Praising the great Maratha ruler of the 17th century, said that Shivaji is a torchbearer of courage, bravery & good governance and the memorial would be the great tribute to him.

He will then inaugurate the National Institute of Securities Management’s newly build campus in MIDC Patalganga in Raigad district. Anticipating a huge gathering during the program the authorities have beefed up the security. Several political leaders and celebrities are expected to be present during the event as the memorial is anticipated to fetch worldwide fame.

Later in the day, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for two Metro rail projects, Elevated Rail Corridors Project and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which will be followed by his address. He will then lay the foundation stone of the Pune Metro Rail project in Pune, where NCP leader Sharad Pawar is expected to share the stage with him.

(With inputs from PTI)