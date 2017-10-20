Narendra Modi in Kedarnath live updates: PM inaugurates development projects, says happy to be in Himalayan shrine

Narendra Modi in Kedarnath live updates: The Prime Minister is today visiting Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. Apart from this, PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri. (ANI image)

Narendra Modi in Kedarnath live updates: The Prime Minister is today visiting Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. Apart from this, PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri. He will also address a public meeting near the famed temple located around 11, 660 feet above the sea level, according to reports. The reconstruction projects include renovation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s tomb. The tomb was devastated in the catastrophic flash floods of 2013. Earlier, the Prime Minister had visited the shrine on May 3 when its gates had been reopened after the winter break. On May 3, the Prime Minister had offered prayers and perform a ‘rudrabhishek’ in the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries old shrine.

11:28 AM: We are building quality infrastructure in Kedarnath. It will be modern but the traditional ethos will be preserved. We will ensure the environment is not damaged: PM

11:25 AM: Through the work we are doing in Kedarnath, we want to show how an ideal ‘Tirth Kshetra’ should be, how it should be pilgrim friendly and the wellbeing of the priests should be given importance, says PM Modi

11:22 AM: But now through the development we are doing in Kedarnath, we want to show how an ideal ‘Tirth Kshetra’ should be: PM Modi

11:18 am: The floods of 2013 had made all of us extremely sad. That time I was not the Prime Minister, I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. I came here to do all that I could for victims, says PM Modi.

11:15 AM: Jan Seva is Prabhu Seva. From this holy land of Kedarnath, I seek the blessings of Bhole Baba and pledge to devote myself fully to realising the dream of a developed India by the time we mark 75 years of freedom in 2022, says PM Modi.

11:13 AM: I am happy to be in Kedarnath, a day after Diwali. Today, Gujaratis are celebrating the start of a New Year. I convey my greetings to everyone around the world who mark the start of Nutan Varsh, says PM Modi.

11:10 AM: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects in Kedarnath.

11:08 AM: PM Narendra Modi has greeted people on Gujarati new year.

11:06 AM: Notably, this is the second visit of the prime minister to the shrine this season

11:05 AM: PM Narendra Modi has begun his speech.

11:03 AM: In view of the PM’s visit and Diwali, the temple has been decked up with flowers and lights, and most priests have decided not to go home to celebrate the festival.

10:58 am: PM Narendra Modi has prayed at Kedarnath temple

10:57 am: PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to spend around two hours laying the foundation stones of a series of reconstruction projects, according to reports.

10:54 am: Tomorrow the portals of the Himalayan shrine will be closed for the winters.

10:52 AM: The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri, including renovation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s tomb which was devastated in the catastrophic flash floods of 2013.

10:50 AM: PM Modi is also likely to address a public meeting near the famed temple located around 11, 660 feet above the sea level, party sources said here.

10:47 AM: Security has been tightened around the Jollygrant airport where the prime minister arrived before leaving for Kedarnath, DIG Garhwal Range Pushpak Jyoti said.

10:44 am: He was welcomed at the airport by Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and officials before he heads for the Himalayan shrine, the officer said.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate some key projects.

11:40 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple.

11:38 AM: Governor Shri KK Paul and the Chief Minister had welcomed the Prime Minister to Uttarakhand. PM will attend programmes in Kedarnath during his visit to the state.