PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka: Congress stalls development projects, only believes in ‘Atkana, Latkana, Bhatkana’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed Congress for misleading people and for the non-completion of development projects. While addressing a public meeting in Bidar, Karnataka, PM Modi said, “Development projects stalled since the Congress rule are being completed now. Congress only believed in ‘Atkana’, ‘Latkana’ and ‘Bhatkana’,” as reported by ANI. Referring to Bidar-Kalaburagi new Railway line, he further said that the work which could have taken 3 years in its completion took 20 years.

Also, lashing out at Congress and subtly applauding his party for keeping up their promises, PM said, “I had announced from Red fort that electricity will be brought to 18000 houses in 1000 days though 1000 days are not completed, 15000 houses are already having electricity.” Talking about development schemes, he said that their benefit transfer scheme has resulted in money reaching to its rightful owner, as reported by ANI. While addressing the audience, he said, “Rs 57,000 cr from govt revenue which earlier went to the middlemen is now going directly to the rightful owner,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Attacking Congress once again, he said that his party is fighting corruption and the opposition is acting insensitively. “When we’re fighting corruption, Congress has become insensitive. When Gujarat was flooded, their ministers were sitting in Bengaluru,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi inaugrated 110km Bidar-Kalaburgi railway track in the Hyderbdad- Karnataka region. The railway line will reduce the distance between Bengaluru and New Delhi by 380 Km and will also reduce the travel time by six to eight hours.