Narendra Modi in Germany: PM reaches Hamburg for the G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hamburg, Germany to attend the G20 Summit. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Hamburg, Germany after concluding his three-day visit to Germany. The Prime Minister is in Germany to attend the G20 summit. PM Modi will attend the G20 summit hosted by Germany between July 7-8. The theme for this year’s G20 summit is ‘Shaping an Inter-connected World’. Terror, global trade, and climate change are likely to top PM Narendra Modi’s agenda during the summit. The ‘Group of Twenty’ is made up of 19 countries and the European Union.

Earlier in the day, after an extremely successful visit to Israel, where he got on famously well with his counterpart PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday had left for Germany. While he was leaving for Germany, Israeli PM Netanyahu broke protocol again to see PM off at the airport. Putting things in perspective, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted, “A historic visit, filled with many firsts and the promise of future ends as PM Netanyahu goes beyond protocol again to bid farewell to PM”. In Hamburg, Modi will attend a leaders’ retreat on Friday in which heads of state and government of G20 countries will informally meet each other, IANS reported. On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will attend a meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) leaders. Bilateral meetings between Modi and leaders of Argentina, Canada, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Britain and Vietnam have also been lined up in Hamburg.